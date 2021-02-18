A few moments ago we heard the news that Bloober Team is currently working with a famous horror IP, as confirmed by its CEO in a recent interview with colleagues at Gameindustry.biz. Apparently, the Polish study could be involved in the development of a new Silent Hill.

This information comes from the people of VGC, which has ensured that Bloober Team would be working on a new Silent Hill, although he would not be the only one to do so. As we reported a few weeks ago, a rumor pointed to the possibility that two new Silent Hills would be currently in development, and one of them would be developed by The Medium studio.

The new Silent Hill will be unveiled in the summer and Bloober Team could be involved

However, according to the information released by the media, this would not be the only development of Silent HillWell, there would be another important Japanese studio involved in another title in the franchise, thus continuing with what was rumored a few weeks ago by Aestheticgamer.

Everything seems to indicate that Konami intends to restart the franchise after almost nine years have passed since the last installment of the saga. Apparently, the “general” reboot would come from the aforementioned Japanese studio, while the title developed by Bloober Team would be a kind of spin-off, although with a direct connection to the main saga.

Konami says they didn’t force Akira Yamaoka’s interview about Silent Hill to be deleted

For now, all this information is nothing more than rumors, but everything seems to indicate that, after Akira Yamaoka’s words and those released today, the return of silent hill could be very close.