The sports director of the Guadalajara Sports Club, Fernando Hierrocontinues to look for the best options in the transfer market not only for the first team, but also for the basic forces of the Guadalajara institution.
The Iberian is for the seventh contract for the red and white quarry in this Clausura 2024 and it will be for the Under-23 category. He is an American of Mexican descent, Cruz Medina 17 years old, number 10 of the United States team that competed in the 2023 Indonesia U-17 World Cup and it is not ruled out that he could wear the colors of the Tricolor team.
The player will arrive from the quarry of the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer. The same one from which the reinforcement for the first team came, Cade Cowell.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
He is considered one of the greatest promises in American soccer, although he is very close to representing the Mexican national team, there is even talk that there have already been approaches from the Mexican Soccer Federation.
The captain of the United States Under-17 team played in the 2023 Indonesia Under-17 World Cup and trained with several European clubs such as Bayern Munich. Just last semester he had signed his first professional contract with Saint Joseph until the end of 2026 with the option to extend it for another year.
#signing #Fernando #Hierro #plans #Clausura
Leave a Reply