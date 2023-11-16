The car in which Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta were traveling was spotted on the road to Austria. There is speculation that someone is covering up this leak

Where am I Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta? A new sighting of the car, a Fiat Grande Punto, which belongs to the boy, would have been made in the street leads abroad, towards Austria. The investigators’ hypothesis was precisely this: an escape outside Italy. It is also speculated that there is someone ready to hide the escape of this couple. There are many doubts about this.

There Fiat Grande Punto registered FA 015 YE it may already have arrived abroad, in Austria. In that car there could be Giulia and Filippo, the two ex-boyfriends who disappeared into thin air. The last confirmed sighting dates back to 9.30 am on Wednesday 15 November in San Candido in Alto Adige.

The car was heading towards the border between Italy and Austria. The investigators have already issued an alert to all foreign police forces, after having followed the confirmed passages of the car between Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino Alto Adige.

The day the ex-boyfriends disappeared, Giulia had a laptop. Another computer was at home: the family have already handed it over to the Carabinieri, who are looking for traces of the laptop that the young woman has with her.

The investigators also checked the ATM and credit cards of the two boys: there were no transactions of any kind. “Filippo is probably using cash to avoid being tracked,” said the young man’s aunt, Elisa Camerotto.

Where are Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta? But above all: are they both okay?

According to investigators, someone could help the two boys escape. The doubt also arises from the fact that credit and debit cards were not used: how much money does Filippo have with him? They need to eat, get petrol…

Elena Cecchettin, Giulia’s sister, told Who saw it? that she was not afraid of Philip: