America needs to reinforce and rejuvenate your defense for him Opening 2023. Without a doubt, this is the most fragile line of the cream-blue set, specifically the sides. Since the departure of Jorge Sánchez, the Eagles have not found someone who can take that place; On the left, things are not very different, since neither Luis Fuentes nor Salvador Reyes have lived up to expectations.
According to the most recent reports, it is practically a fact that Kevin Alvarez He will play the following season with Club América. The Azulcrema board of directors would have reached an agreement with that of Pachuca to add the talented 24-year-old national team. For the left side, the Eagles have analyzed several options, but it seems that they have already opted for one of them.
Omar Fieldsplayer of Saints Lagoon, has been on the radar of the Coapa team during the last two transfer markets, however, the Guerreros would be asking a very high amount of money for their jewel. In this sense, America would go for a former soccer player from the albiverdes: gerardo arteaga.
Arteaga, 24, currently plays for KRC Genk in the Belgian first division. The Mexican player has an approximate market value of seven million euros.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the contract of the left back of the Mexican National Team expires in June 2023, however, the reporter Adrián Esparza Oteo assured that Arteaga still has two more years of contract with the Belgian institution.
In this context, everything indicates that if Arteaga leaves Genk this summer, it will be to emigrate to a more important league in European soccer and not to return to Liga MX.
