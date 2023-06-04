Emanuela Orlandi, ex carabiniere reveals: “Buried in Castel Sant’Angelo”

Emanuela Orlandi would have been buried under Castel Sant’Angelo together with Mirella Gregori, the other girl who disappeared a few days away from the Vatican town: this is what the former carabiniere Antonio Goglia claims in a letter addressed to the deputy prosecutor Stefano Luciani, who reopened the investigation into the girl’s disappearance 40 years ago.

The ex-military tells a ItalyToday that the body of Emanuela Orlandi would be hidden “in the basement of Castel Sant’Angelo, or Mole Adriana, otherwise called Hadrian’s Mausoleum, behind a reinforced door there should be a room of about 20 square meters”.

According to Goglia here “there should be human remains” including “even those of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori. The structure should fall under the authority of the Municipality of Rome and therefore it shouldn’t be difficult to prepare an inspection”.

The former carabiniere then explains why code 1058, which imposes celibacy on religious, is central to the matter: “It was confirmed by the current canonical norm of 1983, the year of the kidnappings of Orlandi and Gregori”.

According to Goglia, the kidnappers of the girls used the code to send a message to the Vatican: “According to my thesis, code 158 undoubtedly identifies canon 1058 which imposes priestly celibacy. That code serves to immediately understand what the kidnappers want: the abolition of priestly celibacy, canon 1058, otherwise they would have killed Orlandi and Gregori”.

“The kidnappers clearly indicated the number 1058 of the fee in question when they asked that the telephone code for their access to the Vatican Secretariat of State for negotiations be code 158” the former carabiniere continues.

Antonio Goglia’s thesis, however, is forcefully rejected by Pietro Orlandi, brother of the missing girl: “Every time he changes his hypothesis, and starting with Nicotri or Peronaci they give him all this space. He’s someone who tells lies.”

“Already in the past – recalls Pietro Orlandi – he had written to the prosecutor, each time with unsubstantiated hypotheses, completely different hypotheses. He passed, as a motive, from liberation theology, to the pedophile priests of Boston, to the terrorist Carlos, to the Marranos and others ”.

According to Pietro Orlandi “the hallucinating fact is that everyone follows him. This creates the usual confusion. Then in a particular moment like this this thing is absurd, truly absurd ”.