Club Deportivo Guadalajara finally unveiled what will be its alternative kit for the Clausura 2023. This kit is inspired by the away shirt worn by the rojiblanco team in the 1997 season.
This new alternative uniform stands out for the mythical red and white stripes for blue and red (which are divided by white lines) throughout the entire kit. The sports brand Puma was inspired by the away shirt worn by Chivas in 1997, where the team was proclaimed champion of the Summer tournament by defeating 6-1 against Bulls Neza in the end.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In the video of the official presentation of the shirt, the models were Alan Mozo, Fernando Beltrán and Sebastián Pérez Bouquet who wore the new skin of the Sacred Flock. During the video you can see the details of the neck, sleeves and back in royal blue; In addition to the fact that the final part of the sleeve has some ribs in the traditional red color.
The new clothing will cost $1,599.00 MXN in the amateur version and $2,399.00 MXN in the professional version. This jersey is now available at selected PUMA Stores, as well as at Innovasport, Sears, TIENDA CHIVAS, El Palacio de Hierro, Liverpool and Martí so that the chivahermanos can purchase it.
For obvious reasons, the children’s version will not be sponsored by the bookmaker, Caliente.
It should be noted that in these last months of the year, the team of Amaury Vergara has brought to light together with PUMA three different jerseys.
The first of them was the Mexican team edition in support of the Tricolor on its way to the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the second was the special edition jersey to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the purchase of the club by Jorge Vergara (limited edition) and finally this alternative kit that will be released by the team until the next Clausura 2023.
#shirt #Chivas #presented #broke #social #networks
Leave a Reply