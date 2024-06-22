Traffic accidents are increasingly common in both the United States like in all countries in the world, and that is whyCitizens began to demand the existence of policies that serve not to prevent these events, but to prevent fatalities due to them, especially in children. For that reason, an announced change regarding school buses was welcomed. like in all countries in the world, and that is why that serve not to prevent these events, but to prevent fatalities due to them, especially in children. For that reason, an announced change regarding school buses was welcomed.

One of the biggest protest measures was always related to school buses, since they transport a large number of children and, incredibly, do not have seat belts. In that sense, everyone celebrates the measure that a company took regarding this: will begin to manufacture vehicles with seat belts included.

This is Blue Bird, a bus manufacturer that, starting this fall, will implement three-point seat belts for each of its school buseswhich will surely give parents greater peace of mind.

And that’s not all: as revealed CBS News, In addition to the belts, they will also offer an airbag system for the transport driver starting next year, given that it must also be a priority to take care of the physical integrity of the responsible adult who is in charge of transporting the children to school.

A Blue Bird bus traveling the streets of the United States. Photo:iStock Share

The recommendation of the United States authorities

Logically, Blue Bird’s measure is accompanied by the different pressures imposed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board during the last time, understanding that the seat belt is the best tool available when facing a traffic accident.

In fact, in that sense, the site CBS News witnessed a test in which a truck collided with a bus that was parked, and after the impact, the mannequins that were inside with the three-point seat belt on barely movedwithout suffering further damage.

In this way, it was possible to certify that this tool is the most suitable for this type of transport. It will be the first time that Blue Bird will offer this technology and that means a more than significant step in the industry, given that There are already eight states in the country that have specific regulations What do they do mandatory presence of seat belts in these vehicles.