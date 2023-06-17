Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The Technical Committee of the Professional League made some amendments to the calendar proposals for the new season, which will start with the first round of the league on August 18 and 19 next, so that the start will be with two rounds in the league, and then the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup competition will start with the first round, before the international stop for the national team. The National League, which will be from September 1 to September 12, while the initial vision of the League was to play 3 rounds for the league before that suspension.

According to the last scenario, which constitutes the course of the league for the new season, the second round of the league will be over 3 days, which are 25, 26 and 27 of next August, in order for Sharjah clubs and Shabab Al-Ahly to compete in the qualifying matches for the AFC Champions League on the 22nd of the same month.

As for the month of September, the return round of the first round of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup will be played on September 14 and 15 after the team’s gathering ends, then the group stage of the AFC Champions League will start on September 18 and 19, and the league will return in the third round, which will start on the 22 and 23 of the same month, and the round will be held The fourth over 3 days, September 28, 29 and 30, followed by the second round of the AFC Champions League October 2 and 3, then the ADNOC League returns in the fifth round on October 5, 6 and 7.

The national team will enter an international gathering from October 9 to 17, after which the clubs will play the first leg of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup quarter-finals on October 19 and 20, then the third round of the AFC Champions League on October 23 and 24, and the ADNOC League will return in the sixth round on October 27 and 28, followed by the round Seven days on November 2, 3 and 4, then a camp for the national team from 5 to 21 of the same month.

The interesting thing is that the AFC Champions League will witness the holding of the fourth round of the group stage with the same international stop, specifically on November 6 and 7, in addition to the second leg of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup quarter-finals on November 18 and 19 and also during the international stop for the national team’s participation, and the ADNOC League will return in the eighth round on November 25 and 26. It will be followed directly by the fifth round of the AFC Champions League on November 27 and 28.

The month of December witnesses the intensification of the league matches by holding 4 rounds, including the last round of the Champions League groups, as the ninth round of the ADNOC League will be on December 1 and 2, followed by a round of the Champions League on the 4th and 5th of the same month, then the tenth round of the ADNOC League on December 8 And December 9, then the eleventh round on December 15 and 16, then the twelfth round on the 23rd and 24th of the same month, provided that the league stops to gather the team in preparation for participating in the Asian Cup hosted by Doha for the period from January 12 to February 10 next year, and according to the scenario. The current league will end with the last round on the 25th and 25th of next May.