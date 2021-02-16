The general meeting of the Russian Premier League (RPL) clubs has decided on the start date for the Russian football championship. This is stated on website tournament.

According to the calendar approved for the 2021/22 season, the new season starts on July 25, 2021, and ends on May 22, 2022. The break in the championship will thus be more than two months.

It is worth recalling that to date, 19 rounds have been played in the tournament, according to the results of which the first place in the standings is occupied by St. Petersburg “Zenith”, then the capital clubs CSKA and “Spartak”. The resumption of the 2020/21 season is scheduled for February 26, on this day Tambov will play against Rotor Volgograd. The final 30th round of the current RPL season is expected on May 16.

Earlier it was reported that the 1/8 finals of the Russian Football Cup will open with a match between St. Petersburg “Zenith” and Tula “Arsenal”, the game will be held on February 20 at 17:00 Moscow time.