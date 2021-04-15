As we mentioned earlier this month, today April 15 the new season of Sea of ​​Thieves begins. Rare herself, developers of the popular pirate game, He commented on it today on Xbox Wire.

In addition to the announcement of this totally free update, the company has provided players with a new trailer that details many of the news that we can enjoy during this new period in Sea of ​​Thieves.

The new season of Sea of ​​Thieves begins today

Among all the novelties, the developers highlight the arrival of Fortune Fortune, which will be clearly distinguishable from any corner of the game’s seas, due to the immense skull that will mark them from the sky. The Fortune Forts They will offer players an even greater challenge than they have been able to find in other types of forts, but it will also be the only place where they can find Athena’s loot and other high-value rewards that will make the effort worthwhile. .

Since finally the new season of Sea of ​​Thieves begins We hope that all fans can take the opportunity to enjoy the new content of the game with as much enthusiasm as at the beginning of the first season. Sea of ​​Thieves is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PCs, and is available on Gamepass.