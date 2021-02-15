Perhaps aware that the gum could not stretch any further, the second season of ‘Iron’ has reduced from eight to six chapters its structure. Don’t get me wrong, there was a desire to return to the characters who, with so much care, affection and dedication, have written the Coira brothers and returning to El Hierro, but it is undeniable that the two plots on which the new story is built have lost their meaning and that the game of cat and mouse that Judge Candela is up to (Candela Peña) and businessman Díaz (Darius Grandinetti), both fantastic once again, tiring a bit. The previous season ended at the top, with Yeray behind bars when the Civil Guard confirmed that he was responsible for the murders – one of them to Samir, a trafficker from the islands – who had been on the island for the theft of some diamonds . Some agents who had always had Diaz under suspicion for his shady drug deals.

This new batch of episodes begins with the arrival of a ferry to the island. In the van Candela, with his son Nico, after spending a season with the doctors because the little one has more and more breathing problems. Along with them, Lucia also travels (Aroha Hafez) and the two daughters she had with Gaspar Cabrera (Matías Varela), a real estate magnate, based in Madrid, from which he separated. The internal fight for the custody of the little ones, with not very clear motivations, it must be said, centers one of the two main plots of the new season. The other also arrives on the boat and is starred by an armed guy who is willing to do whatever it takes to end Díaz, owner of one of the most important banana plantations on the island, as well as a shadow transporter of drugs for the kingpins of the islands. Finding out what the motivations of the potential murderer are will be another argument that will keep the viewer glued to the screen.

Candela Peña, as Judge Candela. / Jaime Olmedo

Thus begins a story that is revealed little by little, but that abuses, once again, to place Díaz at the heart of everything. The businessman will come across the judge again and again in his inquiries, a formula that is already worn out. On the other hand, there is an interesting evolution in the characters. Candela is still that iron woman from the first season, surly and a professional, but she has earned the love and respect of her teammates. With a son of a similar age to that of Lucia’s girls, the custody issue will push her to the limit on more than one occasion. Díaz, for his part, has ceased to be that intelligent, but somewhat flat ‘villain’, to become a being with many more chiaroscuro and nuances, who must resolve some loose ends of his past. It is also worth highlighting the incorporation of Iris Diaz, like Sergeant Cruz, one of the characters Candela will work closely with, or Aina clotet, like the lawyer and something else from Gaspar Cabrera.

Visually powerful, the fantastic landscapes of the Canary Island continue to dominate a fiction that touches, in greater or lesser depth, matters such as el drug trafficking, pressure and blackmail of judges, the position of minors before the law, urban corruption, ambition or betrayal. It is appreciated that the series draws, to a large extent, actors from the islands. His performances are fabulous – I will never tire of underlining the work of Luifer Rodriguez like Bernardo, Diaz’s lawyer- and They contribute to give realism a series with some too bizarre points. There are also sequences of undeniable mastery -that journey through the island’s roads in which Candela follows Díaz-, in which the tension and suspense rise whole. And yet, one has the feeling that the second season of ‘Hierro’ is more of the same – its conclusion, without going any further, follows similar guidelines. Definitely, It is enjoyed without problems, but the judge may need a change of scene.

The second season of ‘Hierro’ premieres on February 19 on Movistar +.