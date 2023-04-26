Last year Netflix mentioned that they were going to launch programs that promised a lot, among them they talked about the return of Black Mirror, this after the rights to continue releasing episodes had been lost. And now that the recordings are over, the exact month in which we will be witnessing the sixth season has been revealed.

Through a trailer released a short time ago, it was revealed that the month of June will be the right one to adopt more chapters, this is accompanied by some scenes in which the different protagonists can be seen. Something that draws a lot of attention is that the Mexican Salma Hayek will be a participant in one of these segments with dramatic and technological stories.

means like gizmodo They share with us the cast that will participate in the series, they are: Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara , Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.

For now it is not known if the season will be divided into two and how many episodes there will be, but it is information that will come to light in the coming weeks.

editor’s note: Hopefully this new season will surpass the fifth, because the latter left a lot to be desired despite having an interesting chapter where neither more nor less than Miley Cyrus appears.