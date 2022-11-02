The Murcian Health Service (SMS) intends to simplify the assessment of the next oppositions, to which thousands of applicants will appear again. In total, there will be 2,544 places at stake, the result of the unification of the public job offers (OPE) for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 and the stabilization OPE promoted by the central government. Given the predictable avalanche of merits to be assessed, the SMS has opted for a new scale that it presented this Wednesday at the Sectorial Table. Part of the unions showed their rejection.

In a statement, SATSE lamented that “the desire to simplify the scales with respect to previous calls supposes the non-assessment of aspects as important as the academic record.” In addition, only continuing education from the last 15 years will be taken into account, and only courses accredited by the Continuing Education Commission (CFC) will score. This leaves out postgraduate training, and presentations, communications and posters at congresses, SATSE warned. For all these reasons, the Nursing union considers that the new scale “generates serious damage to future opponents who have used their training and education efforts in the sections that have been excluded.”

SATSE voted against the bases of the new OPE, while the Workers’ Commissions abstained. This union warns of “the legal insecurity” of the scale, which can lead to claims and the “paralysis of the process.” In the stabilization OPE, the time worked in other health services and public administrations will score less. CC OO fears that the same thing will happen as in the last opposition process, when the TSJ knocked down the scales because they excluded work experience in public hospitals with a private concession in the Valencian Community (the so-called ‘Alzira model’). The sentence forced to review the merits of the applicants, and delayed the entire process. In fact, the unions have denounced the delays in the resolution of the previous OPEs.

The Health Professionals Union (SPS) also voted against the bases and the scale. “Differentiating elements are introduced between administrations, and legal uncertainty is generated that can lead to challenges,” said Antonio Martínez, general secretary of the SPS.