The changes in the merit scale used by the University of Murcia (UMU) for hiring medical assistants (the first step in the teaching career) have sparked some controversy in the institution. The new table of scores proposed gives more weight to work experience than up to now, and the research, in absolute numbers, loses relevance. All in all, research continues to have the highest percentage on the scale. The changes have divided the university community, and have even generated an initiative on the change.org platform to demand that they are not carried out.

Rectorate sources pointed out yesterday that, although in absolute numbers teaching gains a percentage, this is not the case in reality. In fact, simulations have been carried out that show that research continues to prevail, since applicants compete in their own areas of knowledge, and the final score for research can reach 75%. In addition, they recalled that the scale has been agreed with the unions, and insisted that, if there is no agreement, it will be negotiated again.

According to the new score, which is not yet approved, the training will weigh 25% (currently it is between 35% and 40%). Teaching, that is, the years of work, will account for 25% of the total score, when currently they can only weigh between 5% and 10%. The research will lose value, and will remain at 50%, compared to 55% -60% today.

The value of teaching aims to dignify associate professors, a precarious labor figure that was used when the law did not allow to replenish pensions, in the previous crisis, and which has caused more than 800 the associate doctors of the UMU. Those teachers, the University recalled, are accredited by Aneca.

Regardless of the percentage changes, the Student Delegation of the International International Doctoral School of the UMU and the Association of Young Researchers regret that «the attitude that has been taken has been to solve the existing problem at the university with the group of associates, which in reality is also born from the precariousness of research in general. We do not believe that the problem of precariousness in research should be segregated to make it more manageable. It is a fact that both the associates (doctors and non-doctors) as well as the rest of the doctoral students or contracted research personnel, face the same short-lived future ».

Penalize co-authorship



For young researchers, the new scale “encourages impact publication versus impact research by astronomically increasing the value of publication in ‘rankings’ created by publishers that are still companies and, therefore, seek profit and not quality ”.

In addition, they regret that the new scale “excessively punishes co-authorship, when joint work and collaboration are one of the most common practices in research, and reduces the value of communications and presentations.”