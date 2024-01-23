The stadium Santiago Bernabeu It is about to become one of the most modern and impressive sports venues in the world, its renovation, which has already been in progress for more than 3 years, is already delivering the first fruits that the designers and architects captured in the plans.

He real Madrid Not only does he want to be recognized for his stellar team or his style of play, he wants to have the best stadium in the world and in a few months he will achieve his goal, when the works are completed.

The new Santiago Bernabeu It will be a football stadium that will serve as a meeting center for thousands of people, since inside it will have all kinds of food stores, clothing stores, etc.

The most unusual thing is that it will also have its own beer factory, being the first stadium in the world to have something similar inside.

“It's a dream come true,” he says. Alberto RodríguezT oquerogeneral director of Mahou San Miguel, the brewery that will have a small factory of this alcoholic beverage inside the Bernabéu.

The managers understood how important it is for fans to enjoy the soccer game with their beer in hand, which is why they want to deliver cold, fresh beer to each person.

As revealed by several media outlets Spain, The factory will be located in the area of Father Damian, very close to the honor box, where great celebrities and politicians meet. In addition, it will be visible to the public.

The project also aims to improve the accessibility and surroundings of the stadium. It will have “a large plaza on Paseo de la Castellana of more than 20,000 square meters, another of 5,500 square meters on the corner of Padre Damián and Rafael Salgado Street will become pedestrian.” See also Manolo and dad's message "Tonight you will score" Zangrillo: the ride continues

“We are now very close to fulfilling a dream with a stadium that will allow us to have institutional stability and the economic strength so necessary to remain competitive in an increasingly difficult and complex sports scenario,” he said. Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, at the Christmas dinner.

The president's idea is to have a renovated stadium, which will be the leisure center of Madrid and will provide all types of entertainment to the thousands of fans who come to its facilities.

The plan with the new Santiago Bernabeu is to generate income of more than 400 million euros per season.

