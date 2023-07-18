Following a well-defined roadmap from the outset, the Santiago Bernabéu continues with its renovation, work that is expected to be completed next year, with the main part finished by the end of 2023. In this 2022-23 investment carried out on the stadium has been 355 million euros, including financial costs capitalized during the construction period. In this way, the accumulated investment until June 30, 2023 amounts to 893 million euros.
The bad news about the works at the Bernabéu is that the loan of 800 million euros was completed during the previous campaign. The first repayment of the loan will be made during the 2023-24 financial year, on July 30, 2023, assuming a fee of 34 million euros to be paid.
In September 2018, the general assembly of Real Madrid members approved borrowing 575 million for a project budgeted at 525, and in November 2021 it gave the go-ahead to a new 225 million policy, an item that was explained would go to the sophisticated underground greenhouse that will preserve the grass when other events are held.
The important point in this matter is that the main part of the works finish at the end of 2023, so that the new Santiago Bernabéu can begin to amortize from January 2024, with the effect that from said date the investment begins to amortize and leave after capitalizing the financial expenses of the stadium loan.
Revenues are also expected to increase with the completion of the works, especially those marked by ordinary/vip capacity as well as commercial exploitation of the facilities (tour, events, bars and restaurants, shop). It is expected that the increase in income from these services will begin to be noticed in January 2024 and will develop progressively.
