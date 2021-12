A neighbor passes by the site where the construction of the Santiago y Zaraíche (Murcia) health center has been planned for two decades. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM

The bushes will continue to grow for another year in the Santiago and Zaraíche site, where a health center should have been built for two decades. Over time, the project has been included in successive Community budgets, with a balance of zero euros executed, but in the 2022 accounts it will be left out directly