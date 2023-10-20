The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, announced that he will call a special session of the state legislature in Tallahassee to impose additional sanctions against Iran. This measure is taken in response to Iran’s alleged involvement in the recent attack carried out by Hamas militants against Israel, although there is no direct evidence to support this claim.

The date and specific details of the proposed legislation have not yet been revealed. Florida already has sanctions in force against companies that maintain direct commercial relations with Iranas well as with six other nations considered of concern, such as Cuba, China and Russia.

The special session will be held before the start of the legislature’s annual session in January. This action by DeSantis follows his previous efforts to repatriate Florida residents who were in Israel, as well as the declaration of a state of emergency and the shipment of supplies to that country..

Ron DeSantis is governor of Florida and a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

Florida government seeks support from the legislature

Jeremy Redfern, a spokesman for DeSantis, said in a statement: “Details, including timing and scope, are being worked out collaboratively between legislative leadership and our office. We look forward to working with the legislature to demonstrate Florida’s continued support for Israel“.

The leader of the Democratic caucus in the House of Representatives, Fentrice Driskell, questioned whether DeSantis’ motives for calling the special session are political.. “This appears to be another case of Ron DeSantis using the legislature to try to boost his flagging presidential campaign,” Driskell said in a news release. “We will be vigilant to ensure that Florida taxpayer dollars are not wasted trying to impress GOP voters in other states.”