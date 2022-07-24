EP Sunday, July 24, 2022, 1:15 p.m.



The municipality of San Javier is launching this summer the new regulatory ordinance for the use and exploitation of the beaches, after its final approval in February. The ordinance, which was the subject of several punctual modifications, presents novelties such as the express prohibition of the reservation of space.

This summer it will not be possible to leave umbrellas, chairs or other items without users in order to reserve a hole in the sand and, in the case of hindering cleaning tasks, they may be removed and deposited in local police units, according to sources. municipalities in a statement.

In the chapter on the use of beaches, the prohibition “without exception” of bottles on beaches, coves and promenades is also included, which is considered a very serious offense whose fines range between 1,501 euros and 3,000 euros. As was already planned, the ordinance prohibits the use of soaps in showers or footbaths, making fires on the beaches and games of shovels or balls when they can cause inconvenience or damage to third parties, as well as music at a manifestly high level.

Among the very serious offenses, the ordinance includes the presence of boats whether they are stranded, sailing or anchored in bathing areas, with fines that can reach up to 3,000 euros. In this sense, the City Council of San Javier has already addressed the Government Delegation to request a greater presence of the Civil Guard of the Sea, for better control of this type of activity that can even be dangerous for people’s lives.

The new text dedicates a chapter to fishing that is prohibited in bathing areas and during the high season, from the edge of the beach and from the breakwaters, except between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Outside these hours it will be considered a serious offense.

The prohibitions also include street vending and the provision of services on the beaches, as well as the permanence of any type of animal on the beach throughout the year, with the exception of guide, rescue or police dogs.

In the chapter on cleaning and hygiene in bathing areas and water quality, it is specified that mechanical or manual cleaning will be carried out only in areas of maximum human use, sand extraction being “strictly” prohibited. The ordinance establishes that the posidonia oceanica swarms will be maintained throughout the year and can carry out cleaning tasks during the bathing season.

The remains of Posidonia oceanica and berms that are extracted may be collected in the places previously determined by the City Council to facilitate their subsequent collection and differentiated treatment, the new ordinance states.

oceanic posidonia



In relation to the presence of posidonia, the councilor of Playas, Antonio Martínez explained that it is a natural process. “Beaches are natural spaces that respond to their own cycles and to the effects that the weather has on them,” he pointed out.

Martínez added that the constant storms suffered in recent months have altered many of the Mediterranean beaches with a significant loss of sand and an increase in the presence of Posidonia compared to previous years. Martínez recalled that posidonia precisely acts as an ally for the natural defense of the beaches, facilitating the recovery of the sandbanks.

The Councilor for Tourism and Beaches pointed out that from the City Council we do everything possible, within municipal powers, to facilitate bathing in the best conditions, and regretted that the State Administration has not acted until after the tourist season has entered.

However, the Councilor for Tourism and Beaches recalled that we must be aware that the sea and beaches are natural spaces that we cannot contemplate or treat as if it were any other public space, such as a square or a swimming pool«.