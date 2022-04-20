Ravaging a city in the skin of a character grotesquely similar to Shrek or Torrente will be possible in the new Saints Row, which has surprised us with its gigantic customization options. Volition’s new sandbox allows us to create the character of our dreams, but also weapons, cars and even the headquarters. These are all the options.

I’m usually not very original when it comes to customizing my avatar in video games. I go easy. I choose a hairstyle that resembles mine, I give it light eyes, a beard… and that’s it! That’s how lazy and simple I am. But I won’t deny that I also really enjoy watching that particular circus of horrors with which the most creative players surprise us again and again whenever they put in their hands a character editor at the height of his malevolent imagination. And after seeing in detail how customization works in the new Saints Row, I know that in just a few months we are going to laugh a lot with the crazy creations of the players. Because if the new Volition It does not have the most complete customization tools in a sandbox, it lacks little. It’s incredible how many parameters you can modify not only to create the most outlandish character that comes to mind; is that these same customization options are also transferred to weapons, cars and even your own crime empire.

Already in the first contact with Saints Row its authors highlighted that this video game of action and open world would allow players to freely create their character, but when you see it in detail it’s hard not to smirk imagining an army of absurdly ugly characters. Or incredibly handsome, of course, because you can do whatever comes into your head. You have the usual options: you can choose from a wide range of hairstyles, define your body, customize the face… and end up also modifying the teeth, or the position of the eyes separately, the shape and color of the eyeball, add marks or scars , change skin tone and even wear prosthetic arms and legs. The character editor is so deep that by proxy you can play as your own version of Shrek, with a plump Torrent, a purple-skinned elf or even create a kind of vampire with bloodshot eyes and fangs.

Authors of successful franchises like Red Faction want “players to express themselves and create looks that resemble themselves, others, or even become something otherworldly.” That is why they have spared no resources when it comes to putting the most complete tools in our hands. Noticeable.

The most complete character editor in a sandbox?

In Saints Row you can customize even the smallest physical detail of the character, and I’m not just talking about his height and corpulence. You can also modify the shape of the head reflecting malformations, injuries, or details as subtle as a different alignment of the eyes. And your gender doesn’t matter. You will have more than enough options to design the character you want, also defining the tone of voice and even their way of moving around the region of Holy Unharmed thanks to a series of emotes..

If we talk about the clothes, three quarters of the same, because one of the characteristics most loved by fans of the series has been recovered: the layered clothing which premiered -and disappeared- with the already classic Saints Row 2. Thanks to this, for example, you can choose a particular shirt and complement the wardrobe with a jacket of your choice. The same goes for shoes, pants and socks, which are also back. It will not be for lack of alternatives; but it is that beyond the important number of clothing items to which you will have access, you must also add the possibility of altering the color of very specific details of the clothing, by pieces, or even use design patterns and aesthetic elements to give it a touch more personal to clothing.

With all this freedom of customization, it is not surprising that the option to share our creations has been recoveredWith all this freedom of customization it’s no wonder Volition has brought back the option Boss Factory that allows us to share our most elaborate creations with other users. But beware, this explosion of creativity is not limited only to the design and costumes of the protagonist. On one hand we have the Firearms, which we can touch up to customize the color of practically each of its pieces; or also adding aesthetic elements that completely change its appearance. A rocket launcher in an El Mariachi-style guitar case? An umbrella like the Penguin’s in Batman? What about a blackjack made from piñatas? If Saints Row has always been characterized by the crazy design of many of its weapons, this new episode seems to go a step further by giving us the option to customize the arsenal more than ever. Which includes the very firepower and precision of these tools of death.

From crossbows to assault rifles to giant hammers, swords or death traps that drag you around the stage, each type of weapon also has a unique ability that you can unlock after overcoming specific challenges. Do you want more? Let’s go to the cars, which are also not short in terms of customization options. You have the usual ones, with a string of colors and designs to decorate the vehicle by parts, but like the weapons, you can also improve its maximum speed, performance and durability, as well as unlock a unique ability such as the ejection seat for you to go out fired. It is not a small thing considering that we can use a wingsuit to explore the stage by flying.

The culmination of this complete customization system is found in the Saints HQ, located in an old church, which will gradually grow and become more colorful, further expanding the options of the player who will be free to choose the clothing of his battle companions, the attire of the members of the band and even the type of vehicle with which they will do evil things through the streets of Santo Ileso. Not forgetting that you can buy businesses and distribute them around the city.

I said it before. I don’t know if the new Saints Row will have the most complete character editor among action and open world games, but if not, it’s not far off. What I have seen already makes me think about the crazy things that the players will carry out, but as I said, this is only a small piece of the great project that is Saints Row. What will their missions be like? How will your action feel? It only remains to wait for more details related to one of the most anticipated returns of 2022.