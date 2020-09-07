In an interview, Daimler boss Ola Källenius speaks about S-Courses, electrical drives, tax incentives and what Corona has completed to the provision chains.

Ola Källenius emphasizes that these days, along with engine efficiency, consolation and design additionally play a significant function within the automotive trade. Picture: dpa

Mr Källenius, the heads of the auto trade have an appointment with Chancellor Merkel on Tuesday. Nonetheless need state premiums for older automobiles, or what is going to or not it’s about?

For a while now, we have now had an excellent dialogue with the federal authorities about the way forward for mobility. We need to proceed that.

Mercedes’ exclamation mark for this mobility is the brand new S-Class that you’ve got simply offered. Your flagship ought to be a sure-fire success. Nevertheless it did not go an preliminary, very subjective check with an eighteen-year-old Mercedes fan that we met. He didn’t like the inside with the 2 massive screens, he commented, it was unimaginative and devoid of ambiance. To listen to one thing like this from the smartphone technology is outstanding, since you need to redefine luxurious normally and particularly with the S-Class, proper?