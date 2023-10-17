The new thousandth banknote was criticized because of the image of a temple without a cross

The new banknote with a face value of one thousand rubles was criticized because of the image on it of the former Palace Church in the Kazan Kremlin. Questions were raised by the absence of an Orthodox cross on the building. The Russian Orthodox Church considers neglecting a religious symbol to be wrong and admits that the new banknote could cause religious discord.

What is shown on the new banknotes?

On October 16, the Bank of Russia showed new banknotes in denominations of one and five thousand rubles. The one-thousand-ruble banknote features the Nikolskaya Tower of the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin, and on its reverse side the Museum of the History of Statehood of the Tatar People and the Republic of Tatarstan in Kazan, the Syuyumbike Tower on the territory of the Kazan Kremlin and the Museum of Archeology and Ethnography in Ufa. The five thousand ruble banknote depicts the “Europe – Asia” stele in Yekaterinburg and the composition “The Tale of the Urals” from Chelyabinsk.

Photo: Igor Ivanko / Kommersant

The Russian Orthodox Church considered it strange that the Museum of the History of the People is represented on the thousandth banknote without a cross – it used to be an Orthodox church. Such an image looks especially unfair against the backdrop of a minaret with a crescent, church representatives emphasized.

There has been no cross on the building for more than a century

However, museum staff explained that the cross on the dome of the building absent for more than a hundred years. The building was erected in the 19th century as a palace church, but with the advent of Soviet power, a storage facility was organized there – since then, services have not been held there.

Afterwards, the building was given over to the archives, then converted into a dining room, and in 2006 a museum was organized. From the temple, only the dome shape of the building has been preserved, said the leading specialist of the museum, Liliya Khairutdinova.

What the church doesn’t like

Church representatives still categorically disagree with the depiction of the former temple without a cross. Priest Pavel Ostrovsky said that most residents of Russia do not know the history of the Kazan Kremlin and will simply use a bill with a temple without a cross, located next to the minaret with a crescent.

Have you, comrades, completely lost your fear? Don’t play with fire Pavel Ostrovskypriest of the Russian Orthodox Church

Clergyman named two possible reasons for what happened. He believes that this happened either due to the “stupidity of the designers,” or is “a deliberate provocation, which was encountered before from adherents of Islam from Tatarstan.”

The head of the synodal department of the Moscow Patriarchate for relations between the church and society and the media, Vladimir Legoyda, believes that it was necessary to approach the choice of image on the new banknote more carefully. With a more conscious selection, it would be possible to avoid unnecessary tension in society.

Photo: Igor Ivanko / Kommersant

His deputy in the synodal department, Vakhtang Kipshidze complained that the creators of the banknote design failed to show Kazan as an “interreligious city.” According to him, any of the existing Orthodox churches in the capital of Tatarstan would be better suited.

Senator Andrei Klishas also supported Vladimir Legoyda. He believes that such issues should be discussed with representatives of traditional faiths, and hopes that what happened will not happen again.

A temple without a cross reminds us of the dark period of the atheism, and placing such an image on banknotes is at the very least unreasonable and even provocative Andrey Klishassenator

The Moscow Patriarchate is convinced that religious buildings need to be restored to their status – they should have symbols of the religion to which they belong. The Russian Orthodox Church believes that this rule should be extended not only to Orthodox churches, but also to mosques, synagogues and other facilities.