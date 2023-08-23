Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/23/2023 – 11:43 am

Germany is reforming its citizenship law to attract more skilled workers and improve integration into society. Minimum period of residence will be reduced, and multiple citizenships will be accepted. The German government presented this Wednesday (23/08) its project of reform of the citizenship law. The objective is to facilitate the process for people who live in Germany to obtain citizenship in the European country and allow the accumulation of passports from different countries.

“This reform shows the commitment to a modern Germany,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told reporters in Berlin.

She pointed out that the initiative is linked to the broad review of immigration rules in Germany to encourage the arrival of qualified workers from other countries, considered essential to supply the enormous shortage in the European country’s labor market.

“We will only attract the most qualified people in the world if they can become an integral part of our society, with all democratic rights in the near future”, said Faeser.

The reform has been in the works since the coalition that governs the country, formed by the Social Democratic (SPD), Green and Liberal Democratic (FDP) parties, took power at the end of 2021.

These are the main changes:

Immigrants living legally in Germany will be able to apply for citizenship after five years in the country, instead of the current eight. If they demonstrate exceptional integration, such as in language skills, volunteer activities or academic or professional performance, the term may be reduced to three years.

Children born in Germany to at least one parent who has been legally living in the country for five years or more will automatically receive German citizenship. Today, that term is eight years.

Immigrants over 67 years of age may have their knowledge of the German language tested only by an oral test, without the need for a written test.

It will be allowed to accumulate German citizenship with that of other countries.

Immigrants who depend entirely on state support to live will not be entitled to German citizenship. A German passport will also be denied to persons who have committed anti-Semitic, racist, xenophobic or other defamatory crimes that are considered “irreconcilable with the commitment to the free democratic basic order”.

The new legislation will now be debated in Parliament and could be passed by the end of the year.

multiple citizenships

According to the Ministry of the Interior, around 14% of the population of the European country do not have a German passport, or just over 12 million people. Five million of them have lived in Germany for at least 10 years. In 2022, 168,545 people applied for German citizenship, below the average for European Union (EU) countries.

So far, dual citizenship is possible in Germany only for citizens of other EU countries and Switzerland, of countries that do not allow people to renounce citizenship (such as Iran, Afghanistan, Morocco), children of parents with dual German citizenship and from another country, refugees threatened with persecution in their country of origin and Israelis. Syrians who came to Germany as refugees and are considered to be well integrated can also quickly access German citizenship.

The reform will align Germany’s rules on the subject with those of other European countries. In the EU, Sweden had the highest naturalization rate in 2020, with 8.6% of all foreigners living there naturalised. In Germany, the rate was 1.1%.

According to the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), there are around 2.9 million people with more than one citizenship currently living in Germany, or around 3.5% of the population. But the real number is likely to be higher, as 69% of new German citizens have kept their original passport. People with Polish, Russian or Turkish passports top the list.

Opposition to changes

The centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) opposition party, which has blocked similar reforms in the past, is against the changes. “German citizenship is something very precious and we must treat it very carefully,” CDU leader Friedrich Merz told public broadcaster ARD when the first draft of the project was presented in December 2022.

The far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is radically opposed to the changes. “At a time when two-thirds of Germans do not want naturalization to be simplified, a ‘citizenship allowance’ is only intended to cover up the lack of integration and ‘falsify’ statistics,” said AfD deputy Gottfried Curio during a parliamentary debate in May 2023.

For many, reform comes late

The discussion about the reform of the citizenship law is old. Marc Young, who says he has been living in Germany for 20 years, says he has long since grown tired of following the political debate on the subject.

“In the past, I would have been the most enthusiastic German citizen you could imagine,” he told DW. “But I refused to give up my American passport. Keeping your old citizenship doesn’t mean you’ve divided your loyalties, as many conservative Germans claim. It just reflects who you really are. Changing that is long overdue.”

“German citizenship law is based on the principle of avoiding multiple citizenships,” Greta Agustini, a German immigration lawyer, told DW in December. “Other European countries, such as Italy, Sweden, Ireland, France, etc., allow dual citizenship and have less bureaucratic laws on this issue.”

Many of Agustini’s clients were struggling to find a way to obtain German citizenship. “They refuse to give up their citizenship of their home country, but they also want to obtain German citizenship,” he said.

Turkish community is the most impacted

The group that most felt the effects of Germany’s citizenship laws was the Turkish community, made up of many people who immigrated the last time the European country needed a large contingent of workers, in the 1960s.

At that time, West Germany, which was growing rapidly, signed agreements with several countries to recruit “guest workers”, mainly for menial jobs in the industrial sector. Most came from Turkey, and it is estimated that today 3 million people of Turkish origin live in Germany, 1.45 million of whom still have Turkish citizenship.

Aslihan Yeşilkaya-Yurtbay, co-leader of the Turkish Community in Germany (TGD) organization, said the reforms came “too late” for many of that first generation, “but better late than never.”

“For the generation of guest workers, this reform means recognition and respect for their lives and their work in this country and for this country,” Yeşilkaya-Yurtbay told DW. “Many second- and third-generation Turks will feel empowered by this, as they have always had an identity dilemma.”

“A lot of people have been waiting for this and perhaps they have lost hope,” she said. “And if that really happens, I think many will become German.”

Yeşilkaya-Yurtbay believes that Germany would be a different country today if the reform had been implemented earlier. “People would have identified more with Germany if that possibility had existed,” he explained. “I’m sure people would have been more politically interested and more active in society if this opportunity had existed 20 or 30 years ago.”

Marc Young claims that his personal experience has given him a “little sense” of what people with Turkish roots have had to endure for decades. He said he had German children and had no intention of leaving the country, and was likely to apply for German citizenship once the reforms were passed – but with a different motive.

“I would still ask if Germany would allow dual citizenship, but I would see it much more pragmatically today,” he said. “I have paid my taxes and one day I will be a German pensioner, whether CDU leader Friedrich Merz likes it or not. Perhaps that will change when I become German, but at the moment, for me, the blossoming of the Teutonic rose no longer exists.”