The 2021-2022 Formula E world championship will officially begin on Friday 28 January, now in its eighth edition. On the occasion of the new season, which will kick off in Saudi Arabia, the series reserved for electric single-seaters will present several innovations in various aspects, starting with those related to amendments to the sporting regulations. Specifically, the qualifications and the races of the world championship that will come will be marked by significant changes compared to the modalities in force last season, with these that will be able to further mix the cards on the table from multiple points of view. Moreover, this season will also be the last of the Gen2 single-seaters, which will leave room for Gen3 starting from the next edition.

QUALIFICATIONS

The major regulatory upheaval will focus in particular on the hunt for pole position, which will present a more ‘footballistic’ program and style: starting from this edition, in fact, the 22 participating drivers will be divided into two groups of 11 competitors. In turn, the latter will have at their disposal ten minutes total to be able to sign the best time, with the engine power set at a maximum of 200 kW. The four best classified by group, will finally be paired for the dispute of quarter finals, where the power limit will be increased to 250 Kw. Unlike the previous round, the eight drivers involved in this phase will have only one lap available, with the relative winners who will qualify for the semifinal and final, the latter decisive for the assignment of the pole position with a direct clash between the two contenders.

COMPETITION

Finally, the other important innovations are planned for the competition. Furthermore, on the occasion of the struggle for victory, some will also come into force changes of a technical nature: compared to the last edition, the single-seaters will in fact be able to exploit a maximum of 220 kW, against 200 last season. Still on the subject of power, a further increase is expected as regards the attack mode, increased to 250 kW, contrary to the 235 of 2020-2021. In conclusion, there will be important changes related to the duration of the e-prix: in this case, these will continue to provide a total of 45 minutes + 1 lap, but with the addition of a maximum of 10 minutes of recovery. However, this extra time will only apply if the races are characterized by the Safety Car or Full Course Yellow regime.