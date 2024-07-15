According to the criteria of

According to information from the United States Department of Labor’s Federal Register (DOL), since the date just mentioned, Salaried workers who received a salary of US$35,568 per year will now earn a sum of US$43,888 in the same period of time.

This involves the workers who were providing their services for more than 40 hours a week and they continued to receive a low salary according to the time worked, and it is the result of the constant complaints that there were in this regard and were raised to the authorities, according to what they say in CNBCbeing accepted by employers.

Long working hours will start to be rewarded in salaries Photo:Getty Images Share

The other sector affected by the new workers law in the United States

In addition to the aforementioned group, there is also an important sector that benefits from this new labor regulation in the United States, and they are, as they are called by the DOL, “highly paid employees”who will also see a significant increase in their salaries.

In your case, Previously they were receiving a sum of US$107,432 per year, but now that amount, as of July 1, has risen to US$132,964 per year.although the methods for rating them are somewhat different from those involving people with lower salaries.

It is that those affected are specifically, says the DOL, Workers who earn less than the new threshold and who do not supervise anyonetheir work being one that does not mean an “independent judgment with respect to important matters”. Although they are a small number, adding up all those affected by the new regulations, there are more than 1,000,000 registered beneficiaries.