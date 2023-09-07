The immigration problem in the United States continues to increase and this is the destination to which most people they decide to go illegally.

Some people are even offering “travel packages” for tourists, in which they promise to reach Central America from Colombia, without the need to cross the border. Darien Gap.



The supposed new route indicates that those interested arrive in Necoclí and then look for a ticket to reach the jungle area between Panama and Colombia and from this point undertake the journey of days in the middle of the jungle.

According to EFE, some 2,500 migrants arrive in Panama every day on their journey to North America. after crossing the inhospitable jungle of the Darien, the border with Colombia.

In addition, so far this 2023, 294,182 irregular migrants have arrived in Panama through the jungle, an unprecedented number, according to data from the National Migration Service (SNM) to which EFE had access this Friday. In all of 2022, 248,284 migrants crossed the jungle and in 2021 there were 133,726.

Even, through social networks, residents of the city of Armenia have complained about the lack of control by the authorities in the face of the massive arrival of migrants and even homeless people from other neighboring departments.

And it is presumed that groups of Ecuadorian migrants have arrived who are heading to the Darién region, a tropical jungle that connects South America with Central America.