Day 14 of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX will bring us several interesting matches, but, without a doubt, the most attractive of this date will be Monterey vs America. Both teams have the most valuable squads in Mexican soccer and are in the fight for the top spots. The Águilas currently have the super lead, while Rayados has climbed to third place and has a game in hand.
According to the most recent reports, André Jardinetechnical director of the Águilas, will make some modifications for the commitment against the Sultana del Norte team. The Brazilian strategist would make rotations for this weekend’s duel, the one on matchday 15 against Atlético de San Luis and for the duel on matchday 16 against Xolos de Tijuana.
What are these changes due to in the final stretch of the tournament? According to recent reports, the América coach will seek to give minutes to various elements of the squad to continue generating internal competition, in addition to avoiding overloads or injuries in the next week, since three games will be played with little room to rest.
The Águilas are currently suffering from the loss of Diego Valdés, one of their most important players of the season, due to an injury suffered during the October FIFA Date. The azulcrema team seeks to avoid new injuries in the next games and that is why it will bet on rotations.
