The Directive establishes rules to constitute capital companies and the registration of cross -border branches online, a certificate of EU society, a digital representation power to simplify procedures and the online presentation of documents and information in the commercial records.

The Official Gazette of the European Union (DOUE) on January 10 publishes Directive 2025/25 modifies the 2009/102/EC and (EU) 2017/1132 directives to improve the use of digital tools in the Law of Companies. The directive expands the application of the principle of only once. This means that companies do not have to present the same information to public administrations more than once.

For example, when creating a subsidiary in another Member State, companies should not have to return to documents already delivered in the registration of the founding company. The information will be exchanged electronically between the records using the record interconnection system and the use of online models as part of the constitution procedures.

It seeks to reduce administrative costs and loadsfacilitate the cross -border expansion of companies and strengthen the preventive control of corporate documents and information.

The norm eliminates the need for legalization and other similar procedures, such as the Apostillefor certified copies of documents and information information, as well as for documents and information exchanged through the registration interconnection system. This also applies to notarial or administrative documents used in a cross -border context in procedures such as the Constitution of Companies and the Registration of Branchs.

This directive is based on this existing record interconnection system and expands it. This system allows cross -border access to corporate information, facilitating operations and activities of societies in the internal market.

Greater transparency and comparability of corporate information is sought at European level. The commercial records interconnection system (BRIS) with other interconnection systems such as real -owned records (Boris) and insolvency records (IRI) is also connected, allowing information between them.

The responsibilities of the records

The text establishes the obligation that societies communicate the changes in their documents and information without delay, and that the records update them and make available to the public in a timely manner. Procedures are also established to verify if companies meet the requirements to continue registered. And it is sought that corporate information is available for people with disabilities in accessible formats. The directive introduces significant changes that directly affect commercial registrars, who play a crucial role in the management and publication of corporate information in the European Union.

They can be designated to carry out a mandatory preventive control of the legality of the deed of Constitution and the statutes of the companies. This control must ensure that formal and substantive requirements are met, and It applies to all types of societies, both in its online constitution and in other methods.

Registrars must implement procedures to perform this control effectively. They must also implement mechanisms to verify the identity and legal capacity of the founders and administrators of the companies. This may include the use of complementary electronic controls, although specific procedures may vary according to national legislation.

They must facilitate the online presentation of documents and information, including any change in them. This implies the need to implement electronic systems that allow societies to carry out these procedures efficiently.

These officials too They will verify that the documents submitted online comply with the legality, similar to the procedures not carried out online. Also, they must ensure that the information in the records is kept updated. Thus, the directive establishes maximum terms for the presentation of changes (15 business days) and for the registration and publication of the same (10 business days). They will be obliged to have procedures to check the situation of societies in case of doubt, and update the information if a society is closed or dissolved.

Registrars must ensure that all companies have a commercial companies identifier in the EU (EUID) that allows their unequivocal identification in communications between records through the interconnection system. To do this, they must implement systems that include this identifier and integrate with the record interconnection system.

Registrars must issue the EU Society Certificate, both in electronic format and on paper, at the request of societies. The certificate must include essential information and must be accepted by other Member States as sufficient evidence of the constitution of the company.

Also, they must provide an electronic version of the certificate through the record interconnection system. The directive establishes that the certificate must be free at least once a year for each company, unless this seriously harms registration.

In addition, they may have the responsibility of registering the power of digital representation of the EU. Registrars must ensure the correct implementation of the digital representation power model, including compatibility with the European digital identity portfolio.

They participate in the record interconnection system that allows the exchange of information between the Member States and must issue certified copies of corporate documents that will be exempt from legalization and apostille. This reduces administrative load and costs for companies in cross -border operations. They must collaborate with their counterparts in other Member States to verify the origin and authenticity of documents in cases of doubt.

Registrars must notify the Commission your contact points for documents verification. They must ensure that an increasing amount of corporate information, including information about groups of societies and the average of society workers, is available for free through the record interconnection system.

The directive specifies the minimum information that must be public, including the data of the administrators and representatives. They must also ensure the accessibility of this information to people with disabilities. Registrars must be prepared to apply effective, proportionate and deterrence in case of breach of advertising and record update obligations.

The Harmonized and Electronic EU Society certificate

The Harmonized EU Society Certificate, which is included in the future directive, establishes that companies can request national commercial records or through the record interconnection system. This certificate, which will have to be available in all the official languages ​​of the Union, includes essential corporate information used in cross -border situations.

The electronic EU society certificate must be authenticated using trust services. A power of digital representation of the EU is also established based on a common multilingual European model. This power allows companies to authorize a person to represent them in cross -border procedures.

The EU digital representation power is formalized according to the national legal requirements and is accepted as proof of law of the authorized person to represent the company. Information about the structure of societies will be available to the public through the record interconnection system and these may extract information from the financial statements that companies present. The availability of information about the average workers employed by societies is also expected.

Adaptation of notarial action

The directive adapts the role of notaries to the digital and cross -border environment. Notaries maintain their essential function in preventive control and formalization of documents, while adapting to new procedures and collaboration mechanisms.

The need to guarantee the reliability and legal certainty of corporate information remains central. Notaries, like other competent authorities, must verify that the formal requirements of the Constitution deed, which include the minimum mandatory content and that substantive legal requirements are met.

They must also ensure that contributions have been foreseenwhether in cash or in kind. The Board of Directors respects the national regulations that require that certain documents consist of public deed granted in due form and can continue to identify founders and administrators of a company and in the verification of their legal capacity.

Besides, They will verify the identity, legal capacity and the authority to represent the society of the person who grants European power And they may participate in the certification of documents nationwide, since although the apostille disappears, certified copies are required.