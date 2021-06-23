Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

It was not in the imagination of the German Robin Gojsens, the left defender of the German national team and the Italian club Atalanta, that its price would reach 35 million euros in just two years and that its price would have increased nearly 35 times after his Italian club bought it for only one million dollars.

Robben’s brilliance played with his team in the Italian league as well. In the Champions League, he played an important role in his fantastical leap that made him in the perfect squad for “Calcio” and the Champions League alike.

Although he did not exceed his twenty-sixth year, what he presented with the German national team during the current edition of Euro 2020, confirms that he has long experience, as he managed to score a goal during this tournament and make two goals.

Robin is characterized by a tallness of 183 cm, and he is skilled in both defensive and offensive tasks, especially in the deadly crosses from the left side.

The Atalanta player drew attention to him strongly during this tournament and before, which made many major clubs express a desire to sign him, on top of these clubs Juventus and Inter Milan from the Italian League, Chelsea from the Premier League and the Catalan giant Barcelona, ​​which means that the player is on a date with A record number of doubling its price in light of the desire of more than one club to contract with it, and its price may double to reach more than 60 million dollars during the coming period, which gives its price the opportunity to double 60 times in two years and just a little more.