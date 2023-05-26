The new road pricing (which we call pay-as-you-go) is going to be seriously expensive. That must be compensated, says the CNV.

Farming is difficult. A relatively small population group emits exceptionally high emissions, but because of the gentle image of this population group, the government does not really dare to burn its hands on this. But tackling the motorist, that’s no problem at all. Every car is a bit of a symbol of environmental pollution.

Despite the fact that we work with BPM, high excise duties (back to the old level in a few days!) and high motor vehicle tax, that is not enough. The driver has to pay more.

The new Accounting

Yes, of course, it has been said ‘pay according to use’, but that simply means that if you don’t drive, you pay the same price and if you do drive, you pay dearly. Literal. Hard-working citizens must therefore be compensated, according to the CNV. Minister Harbers (VVD) and State Secretary Van Rij (CDA) will soon present their first set-up for pay-as-you-go (as road pricing is now called) and they already disagree with the CNV.

The intention is that road pricing will be introduced from 2030. For a moment it seemed to be 2028, according to a call from climate minister Rob Jetten (D66), but this plan did not seem realistic (or the others were not ambitious enough).

No difference

Road pricing is introduced ‘simply’. This means that no distinction is made between the circumstances. Sooner or later, during rush hour or outside rush hour, domestic or abroad: you will pay. The only thing that counts are the kilometers you make. The more kilometers you drive, the more expensive it becomes.

According to the CNV, the cabinet does not take into account professional groups who simply have to drive. Nurses, cleaners and security guards cannot simply work from home or go out with an electric bicycle.

Northern provinces the goat

Another problem is that the province is being hit extra hard. The distances in the Randstad are often shorter and there is a dense public transport infrastructure. In the northern provinces, the distances are many times greater and there are far fewer buses and trains. The only option those people have is simply to pay more.

Naturally, the CNV has made a few calculations. Various scenarios were examined, all four of a security guard who lives in Harderwijk and works in Schiphol or Stolwijk. Especially if you have to drive more (Schiphol in this case), you’re screwed. With a simple Seat Ibiza 1.2 diesel you go from 102 euros to 228 euros. Do you drive a Ford Focus Wagon 1.0 on petrol? Then you also go to 228 euros, instead of 52.67 euros.

New road pricing can become even more expensive

At the CNV they take into account the whims of the government. They more or less assume that the fine per kilometer will be even higher. So not 7, but 9 or even 12. Then you really go to serious monthly amounts that you have to transfer to the government.

That is why the CNV also advocates an extra kilometer allowance. It is currently still very low, but should actually be raised if it still has to pay for employees to drive to work. Soon you will have to resign because you cannot afford to go to work. After all, unemployment is good for the environment.

