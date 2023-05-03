After a weekend of relief in the thermometers, the temperatures have returned to their old ways, with a new rise already started on Sunday that will hit the ceiling this Wednesday. According to Roberto Granda, from The time is, The whole week is expected to be warm, with slight fluctuations, but in general with values ​​above normal or even much higher depending on the area, although it will no longer be such an extreme, widespread and long-lasting episode as that of the previous week, in which temperatures typical of July were suffered and in which Córdoba broke the ceiling of peninsular and European heat in April. Nor are hardly rains expected, so the serious situation of drought will deepen. For the second week of the month, “everything seems to indicate that we will continue with very warm temperatures in a large part of the country and with very little rain. The dynamics already seem completely summery and it is still May ”, laments the meteorologist.

Thus, the drop last Saturday was “accused” especially in the south and center, going from 38° to 30° and from 32° to 24°. “It continued to be hotter than it would be at the end of April, but the drop was significant in the highs and it was also very noticeable at night,” Granda describes. “But on Sunday they rose again, on Monday this rise became more acute and this Tuesday the peak occurred in southern areas, with 35° or 36° in the Guadalquivir valley.

“On Wednesday this new peak will hit its ceiling in the north, which is where the rise will be most noticeable, and in central points, while temperatures will drop in Galicia, in the southwest and southeast, but it will continue to be hot for the season ”, explains the expert. It is expected that it will be more than 30° in the valleys of the Guadalquivir, the Tagus, the Guadiana and the Ebro, and also on the Cantabrian coast. In cities like Santander, 29° is expected and in Bilbao, where it should be 21° or 22°, it can reach 34° or 35° “if not more, depending on whether the south wind enters, which is difficult to predict” . The anomalies in the maximums with respect to the normal values They will exceed 10° and 12° more, according to the zones, not more than 15° of the previous week. The minimums will also rise. “It’s going to be quite hot on Wednesday, summer temperatures in large areas, but on a specific day, not like last week, which was five days,” Granda contextualizes.

After this new rise, on Thursday there will be a “drop in the maximums in almost the entire country, especially on the Atlantic slope and areas of the Ebro valley, more marked in the northwest and in the Tagus valley”, but “they will rise something in the east and southeast by the west winds”. Lows will drop in the west and rise in the east.

But that the temperatures drop does not mean that it is cold, but that “a certain normalization” will take place, since the values ​​will continue between 4 ° and 6 ° above, depending on the areas. “It will be 30° in areas of the Ebro, which will be exceeded in the Mediterranean, in the Guadalquivir and the center above 26°. Almost no capital will drop 20 ° on Thursday or Friday, ”says Granda. From there, it goes back and forth: “On Friday the temperatures rise a bit again, on Saturday they drop a bit again and on Sunday they would remain the same.” And the following week “more of the same, the heat will continue, somewhat less in the north – in the Ebro valley, east of the Cantabrian mountain range and the Pyrenees the values ​​could be in the average – but from the Central system downwards, heat , very hot, more than I would touch ”.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

As for rainfall, bad news. “A little thing,” sums up the meteorologist. On Wednesday a front will approach that will bring some rain in Galicia and storms in points of the west, such as the north of Extremadura and the north of Castilla y León. “On the Cantabrian coast and in Asturias they can be somewhat intense, but not much, on Thursday the front will have passed and there will be some residual rains in Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea,” says the expert from The time is. On Friday, stability would return to the few areas where it has rained, with isolated showers in the mountains. Over the weekend, a new front will enter from the northwest, with showers and light rains, more relevant in the Cantabrian mountain range and the Iberian system, “but little”. In summary, “from the central system down, nothing, and up, it will depend on the formation of storms, but little amount.”

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter