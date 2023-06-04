The truth behind the story of Giulia Tramontano and Alessandro Impagnatiello, told to the agents by their sister Chiara

During the disappearance of Julia Tramontano the investigators carried out all the investigations of the case, with the hope of being able to find her. However, after 5 days that hope was gone forever, after the confession of her boyfriend and the discovery of her body.

In those days, however, the agents decided to listen to all his family members and among them obviously, also the tale of his sister Clare. She the latter explained how relations really were.

From the story of the 27-year-old, the crisis between the two had already begun a January 2021, as soon as they moved in together. He said that Alessandro Impagnetiello was actually a lot absent at home and that he always left the girl alone at night. In fact, Chiara in speaking of the boy said:

From the very beginning, I’ve never held Alessandro in high esteem.

However, past the beginning, Giulia discovers she is pregnant in November 2022. In January of the following year, the barman has confessed to Giulia to have aother relationship.

This is why the 29-year-old decides to go home to Sant’Antimo for about 2 weeks. She had even thought of her abort. Her father, however, told her that he was ready to help and support her in whatever decision he would decide to make.

The crisis of the relationship between Giulia Tramontano and Alessandro Impagnatiello

When the days at home are over, Giulia decides to go back to Senago. She told the family that she would stay in that apartment for a short time and that she would then find a new one solution. She didn’t want to forgive Alessandro.

But in April the two boyfriends decide to make one vacation in Ibiza. In those days the two sisters argued for a long time by message, to the point that relations between them were cool down. They managed to clarify only in May.

Giulia returned home to her parents and on that occasion she passed throughlast time some time with his family, before lose your lifeat the hands of her boyfriend.