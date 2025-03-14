03/14/2025



Updated at 7:03 p.m.





He Seville FC He has fattened his Retro collection And the selection of garments has not been able to have a better reception. Specifically, there are three new acquisitions that have entered this section of the Official Store of the Club: The T-shirts of the 1989-90 and 1997-98 seasons and the upper garment of Chandal several of the seasons of the 90s.

These garments are available from this Friday both in physical and online stores. Some acquisitions that have had great acceptance between Sevillism, which not for the price, since the shirts have a price of 69.90 euroswhile the sweatshirt costs 99.90 euros.

Specifically, the new shirts refer to a batch of players who marked an era. The white, very eighties, recalls the years of Ramón Vázquez, Anton Polster, Francisco, Bengoechea or the current coach Luis de la Fuente in it Seville FC. It corresponds to the 1989-90 season and maintains the striking characteristic of this brightness effect in small vertical stripes.

Of the 1997-98 season This time has been chosen this time, navy blue and the shield in the center. Footballers like Vassilis Tsartas, Nico Olivera or a newly promoted Carlos Marchena They wore this shirt, which also incorporates a succession of Sevillist shields at the height of the beginning of the sleeves.









On the other hand, the sweatshirt, which was used in several campaigns in the mid -1990s, differs from others in which the white and red colors predominate and by containing the shield framed in a silhouette of a heraldic cutting blazon.