The cost of pensions paid by Social Security continues to climb month by month and setting records. The Social Security released this Friday the detailed data of the pension payroll for November, a month in which in addition to disbursing 10,913 million euros to pay the almost ten million pensions that exist, pensioners also receive the extra pay Christmas, which this year will cost another 10,699 million. With this, in total, Social Security will have to disburse more than 21,000 million euros this month, to which another 1,349 million will have to be added to pay the pensions of civil servants who entered before 2011 (passive classes).

But beyond this sharp increase in spending, of 6.16% per year, the figures provided yesterday and others available show how retirements are being in 2022 (access modalities, average pensions, or average age, among other things). To begin with, according to the figures handled by Social Security in the first half of the year fewer people retired than the previous year. The number of new pensions registered in the system fell by 2.58%.

Social Security points to fewer people retiring because partial withdrawals are increasing –incentivized in the industry with the relief contract– and delayed retirements. The first were 14,017 retirees, 8% more than in the same period of the previous year; while the latter, encouraged by the reform that came into force in January, grew to 10,187 people, 5% more.

But, in addition, there were also fewer early retirements, due to the new penalties in force since January, with 67,581 retirees, 7.63% less than the previous year. At this point, it is also noteworthy, a sharp drop in early non-voluntary dismissals, but rather from collective dismissals in general, which decreased by 17% to 11,510 retirees in this way, probably due to the lesser existence of these employment adjustments in the last years.

This scheme of the modalities with which the pension is being accessed is also increasing the average age at which workers retire in Spain, which already stands at 64.80 years (64.45 years for men and 65.27 for men). years women). This median age has been moved back one year since 2012.

Regarding the amounts, the average retirement pension of the system is currently 1,258.8 euros, but if the self-employed are not taken into account, which are lower for having contributed less, the average of the General Regime is 1,406.4 and those of the new registrations in the system in October (including the self-employed) of 1,390.4 euros.

Finally, another piece of information from among all those known this Friday, which reflects the profile of the new retirement registrations, has to do with the public sector. In October (latest data available), the number of beneficiaries of a passive class pension (civil servants who entered the career before 2011) was 690,790, which meant 12,018 more pensions than in the same month of the previous year. This indicates that the pensions of this group grow at a rate of 1.7%, half a point more than the growth of the retirements of the General Scheme for salaried employees (1.3%), which reflects a greater degree of aging of civil servants welcomed the passive classes.