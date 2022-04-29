Spanish cities have proposed to reduce the pollution of the air that is breathed in them and, for this reason, the so-called ‘low emission zones’ are being created, as is the case of Madrid or Barcelona, ​​which already have these areas. And it is that, the new

Climate Change Law of the Government of Spain set that all

cities and municipalities with a population greater than 50,000 inhabitantsor 20,000 inhabitants for those in which there are air quality problems

will have to have urban areas with traffic restrictions to the most polluting cars. A measure that is estimated to

will affect more than 24 million cars in Spain and that it will have to be ready before 2022, so it should come into force throughout this year

At the moment, there is little information on the table, although it is known that the councils of the different municipalities will be in charge of drawing up the list of restrictions that will come with the new Royal Decree and that it will affect issues of access, circulation and parking in the low emission zones. Meanwhile, the Government of Pedro Sánchez, as reported by ‘Pyramid Connsulting’, is working on a “minimum protocol” with which to regulate what would be the

priority Vehicles, that in principle, there would only be the fully electric or plug-in hybrids, which are the ones that have the

Zero Emissions label of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

After these, the vehicles that have the

eco label and that they will be able to circulate without any problem, at least initially, since it will be necessary to see how the different phases of implementation of this new law take place.

Vehicles labeled C and B, in the spotlight



The big ones

harmed of this new measure of ‘Low Emission Zones’, will be the vehicles that have the so-called labels

C (green) and B (yellow), andabove all, those that do not directly have the environmental label of the DGT.

According to ‘Pyramid Connsulting’, the new law will also set “a

hierarchy of the means of transport according to their priority of passage”, establishing an order of access. Thus, the provisions of the measure would be that pedestrians would be first, followed by bicycles, then public transport, high occupancy and shared mobility vehicles and, finally, private motorized cars that will have to comply with the guidelines previously mentioned.

Fines of up to 200 euros



And, as in any law, will include

sanctions for those who do not comply. In fact, this new law will impose fines for all vehicles that skip the established restrictions, such as the serious category sanction, which is already in force in the new traffic law of last March, which fines

200 euros those who do not respect these ‘low emission’ zones.

