It seems that things are going quite well with the new movie of resident Evil produced by Screen Gems Y Constantin Film. To such a degree, that it is possible that its premiere will be in this same year.

Why do we say it? Simply because this Thursday it was revealed when this long-awaited film will be released. Various media around the Internet They shared that it will be September 3, a certainly feasible date.

Resident Evil could be released in September

However, it should be noted that it could well be somewhat tentative. The reason for this is that no one knows what will happen to the pandemic coronavirus that plagues the world.

That is, how it will behave in the following months. The vaccination campaign is just beginning, and most of the world’s population is not immunized. This affects precisely the West, the main market to which this film is focused.

Resident Evil 8: Lady Dimitrescu’s daughter is finally scary in this great cosplay

But when it comes to filming this tape of resident Evil, It seems that things have gone quite well. It was in mid-October that production began in Greater Sudbury, Ontario in Canada.

Some photos of this work were leaked a few days ago. It seems that the main photograph is already finished, and what follows is the editing process. The same can be said for special effects.

Several well-known characters will appear

Who participates in this film based on the series? The known list of actors, and their roles, is as follows:

– Kaya scodelario as Claire redfield.

– Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield.

– Hannah John-Kamen as Jill valentine.

– Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy.

– Tom hopper as Albert wesker.

– Lily gao as Ada Wong.

– Neal mcdonough as William Birkin.

– Donal Logue as Brian Irons.

– Chad rook as Richard Aiken.

– Marina Mazepa as Lisa trevor.

It is a good cast of actors, which are directed by Johannes Roberts, with a script by this same filmmaker and the writer Greg russo.

For what is disclosed by Roberts, this film will be terrifying and faithful to the games created by Capcom.

That will make it very different from those starring the actress Jovovich mile, that they took too many creative liberties, and at least a sector of fans of the franchise were not convinced.

While Screen Gems Y Constantin Film are the production companies of this tape of resident Evil, it will be distributed in cinemas around the world by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Source.



