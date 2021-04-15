As a reason for the event held by Capcom about the next installment of the Resident Evil franchise, the company has shared a new trailer for Resident Evil 8, showing more in depth some of the enemies that we can face in the title, such as vampires or werewolves.

The trailer It has a duration of three minutes, showing us a panoramic view of the town in the mountains, with a picturesque place in which four statues are the protagonists of the scene, with what appears to be a small altar in the center of the place, which has with the Umbrella logo.

After this, the new trailer for Resident Evil 8 It puts us back into the shoes of Ethan Winters, who is being kidnapped by one of the antagonists in the story, and from which point we can take a look at what the first werewolves to appear in the game look like.

Resident Evil Village animal hunting and upgrade system detailed

Later, Lady Dimitrescu will take center stage in the scene, where we can see how he takes Ethan Winters’ blood to see “if he is special.” For now, we don’t know what plot implications this will have, but hopefully Dimitrescu will see something in Ethan that he hasn’t seen in the general bulk of the population.

But that’s not all, because in this new trailer for Resident Evil 8 We can also see a new sea monster and several of the enemies that we will have to face. Resident Evil 8 will hit the market on May 8 of this year, so there are only a few weeks left to find out all the mysteries surrounding Lady Dimitrescu, Ethan Carter and Chris Redfield.