If you are a transgender woman from Monday 21 August you will no longer be able to play chess with women. At least for the next two years, then we’ll see. The new regulation from Fide, the International Chess Federationestablishes that people who have changed their gender “from male to female” they no longer have the right to participate in women’s competitions for the next two years. In this period of time, the Fide Council reserves the right to investigate the issue with “further analyses”. L’ Id Fide is the individual number assigned to a chess player by the federation: official tournaments and rankings are linked to that number. And the ban will affect chess players who have changed their gender identity after registering with their ID.

As he told the New York Times Dana Reizniece-Ozola, vice president of the organization’s board of directors, “the federation has received several requests to register gender changes” and has decided “to establish a new procedure”. “If a player holds one of the titles won in women’s competitions, but the gender has been changed to a man, then these must be abolished,” the regulation continues. They can be renewed if the person changes gender back to a female, but if a player has gender-changed from male to female then all previous titles remain eligible.

“We are against it because it is discriminatory,” he told the American newspaper Malcolm Pein, director of the English Chess Federation’s international chess team, in a telephone interview about the new policy. “There is no intrinsic value in being a woman or a man when it comes to playing chess and there will be no changes to the policy of the English Chess Federation.”

But even considered that the main muscle of the game of chess is the brain, in short, where would the advantage of transgender women lie? Unless of course we take for granted that women’s brains are less “skillful” than men’s. “Why are trans women banned from women’s chess? What’s the point?” writes for The Mary Sue the writer and activist Ana Valens. “Are trans women naturally better at chess? Are we too smart to play cis women? I for one don’t think I’m any smarter than most cis women, nor do I think my pre-transition years gave me some kind of innate advantage in chess, so that shouldn’t be the case. Yet FIDE is treating trans women as something of a threat to the integrity of cisgender women who play chess.”

Morgen Mills last year she became the first transgender woman to represent Canada’s women’s chess team in international competition. He said he was “surprised at the decision”, even though there was talk of an “imminent change of course”. Mills, 38, represented Canada at a competition in Ecuador in December. “As far as I know, no one even knew I was transgender, or if they knew they didn’t care she,” she said. The change surprises me a lot, because until now it has never been a problem for anyone».