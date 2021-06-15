The Argentine team drew 1-1 against Chile in the debut in the Copa América and Lionel Messi’s free-kick goal was the most positive of the day. La Pulga was very active, he was the best of the team and managed to achieve several records.
The first was to have been the top scorer in the history of the National Team in official competitions. The Rosario reached 39 goals and managed to overcome Gabriel Batistuta that he was 38. How are his annotations divided? Six were in World Cups, ten in Americas Cups and 23 in Qualifiers.
On the other hand, he equaled the record of playing the Copa América six times (2007, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021). He caught up with Américo Tesoriere, who played in the 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923, 1924 and 1925 editions. Will he achieve a title?
By last, managed to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo in career free kick goals. The Argentine reached 57 annotations, while the Portuguese stayed at 56. This makes him the active player with the most goals in this way, although it promises to be a fight that will continue to be played in the coming seasons. Messi and the habit of surprising us with his records!
