Real Madrid beat Alavés 3-2 in a match in which the Whites suffered until the end, and the match became complicated in unexpected ways. In the 84th minute, the Whites were comfortably winning 3-0, but two goals from the Basque team in two minutes meant that Madrid ended up asking for time.
But beyond the result, one of the names of the match is that of coach Carlo Ancelotti, who managed his 300th match in charge of Real Madrid.
Furthermore, with this victory, the Italian’s Madrid has now gone 39 consecutive games without knowing defeat in LaLiga, with 29 wins and 10 draws, something that no other coach had done in the history of the competition.
Until now, the record for invincibility was held by Alberto Ormaetxea, who had managed to go 38 games unbeaten with Real Sociedad in the 1978/79 and 1979/80 seasons.
Real Madrid’s last defeat in the LaLiga championship was on Matchday 6 of the 2023/24 season. The Madrid team was defeated 3-1 at the Civitas Metropolitano by Atlético de Madrid. The red-and-whites were the only obstacle that the white team could not overcome throughout the season, as they also beat them in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.
Real Madrid’s next game in LaLiga will be this Sunday, against Atlético de Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano at 21:00. We will see if Simeone’s team is able to win again or if, on the contrary, Madrid manages to extend its unbeaten streak in LaLiga.
