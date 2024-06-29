A disturbing survival adventure comes to Telemundo to captivate Hispanic viewers. It is the return of The Island: Extreme Challenge, an exalting reality show that for two decades knew how to captivate viewers around the world and with a renewed version that will make its grand premiere on the American network next July 30 at 7 p.m., Eastern Time, with the stellar hosting of Javier Poza.

In this program, 24 participants will compete for a juicy prize of US$200,000 through which they will have to survive dangerous terrain in wild and remote places of Turkey, in exercises in which they will have to show their physical prowess and mental resistance to be able to move forward in the competition.

What is it about The islandthe reality show coming to Telemundo?

The participants, among whom are several famous personalities, will be divided into three teams: The Panthers, The Eagles and The Sharks. Among the numerous games in which they will have to participate They will have to fight for the land that will determine their living conditions every week.which can include amenities at best, or not have a single comfort at all.

Although the names of the participants are unknown for now, the list already generates a lot of expectation. “The casting was very well thought out. “I think they’re going to give us a lot of content. I think we’re going to see tremendous, entertaining, dramatic stories. There’s absolutely everything,” host Javier Poza told People.

This is an all-or-nothing competition. This adventure will test the contestants’ skills, as they will have to fight for their survival on each day. In each challenge they will have the opportunity to get his salvation, captaincy, advantages, punishmentsamong other things. The competition between them will intensify until the end of each week: the participants who are saved from nomination will vote for choose who will be eliminated from the competition.

“Today we take an important step in the Hispanic market of the United States with the help of Telemundo“, which reflects the global impact and resonance that our original format continues to have in new frontiers,” said Lisette Osorio, VP of International Business at Caracol, regarding this program that was developed in Mexico, Bulgaria, Greece and Romania.