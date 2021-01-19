The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, this Tuesday in Madrid. Kiko Huesca / EFE

The real income contribution system for the self-employed could be operational in 2022, according to the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, on Tuesday. This formula would allow self-employed workers – some three million according to data from the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA) – to contribute based on their income, and not from a fixed fee. In 2020, the minimum allocation was established at 286 euros and the maximum at 1,233; while for the self-employed companies it ranged from 367 of the lowest to 1,232 of the highest.

“We will make a progressive scheme over time to avoid that the imbalances do not generate administrative management problems for anyone”, Escrivá clarified in a press conference in which he also presented a new agreement for the extension of the temporary regulation files of employment (ERTE). Through this new contribution system ―one of the main claims of the group―, the self-employed will be able to pay taxes based on the calculation they make on their annual income. The head of Social Security, however, has clarified that this new methodology could not be applied to all of them, since “there are different categories where there is not always a complete link between the tax dimension and Social Security contributions”. Despite this, he has indicated that the operational nature of the system will be progressive and that the intention is that “the bulk” of the self-employed will start trading in this way within a year.

Term extension

This announcement comes a day after the Government and social agents reached an agreement this Monday to extend access to aid for cessation of activity, which expired on January 31. In addition to the fact that the new term will extend until May 31, the Social Security holder has celebrated that this renewal has also incorporated other demands from self-employed organizations, especially the one referring to the exemption of 100% of the quotas of those self-employed workers who in the first semester of 2021 have a 50% drop in activity. This implies a substantial reduction in the volume of loss, previously established at 75%.

To this extra ball of oxygen are added other changes that were already agreed in the meeting on Monday, such as the suspension of the rise in share rates until May 31 ―which established an increase of between 3 and 12 euros for the agreement achieved in 2018 -, and the elimination of the need for the self-employed to have been beneficiaries of the benefit for cessation of activity between the months of March and June 2020 to access it again.

Escrivá has defended that these aid have protected 350,000 freelancers, despite the fact that the calculations of these workers’ organizations estimate the losses accumulated by this group in the last year at 65,000 million euros due to the economic impact of the covid.