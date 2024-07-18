The video makes a sort of short introduction to the strange story of Ranma 1/2 and seems to really capture the spirit of the original, in fact re-proposing some scenes exactly as they were in the original, but with slightly revised character designs and new animations.

This is one of the most famous works by the famous Takahashi, a legendary mangaka who actually contributed to spreading manga and anime throughout the world starting in the 80s, which has been recovered by Netflix in a reworking that seems above all technical, also considering what can be seen in the official trailer reported below.

The revival of Rumiko Takahashi’s historical series continues, with the famous Ranma 1/2 who gets a new animated series after what we saw with Urusei Yatsura, entirely redesigned but still based on the classic story, coming soon on Netflix and presented in the last few hours with a first trailer it’s a exit date fixed.

A faithful reinterpretation of the manga

The new Ranma 1/2 animated series on Netflix is ​​produced by MAPPA Studywhich also handled the animated adaptations of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuri!!! On Ice, Chainsaw Man, therefore a decidedly prominent house in the field.

The release date is set for October 6, 2024 worldwide (the day before in Japan).

As for the Japanese version, it has been confirmed that some of the original voice cast has also been brought back, with Kappei Yamaguchi, Megumi Hayashibara, and Noriko Hidaka having previously worked on the series in the 80s and 90s. Considering that the manga is now concluded, it is possible that the story of the new series will remain more faithful to the paper original, avoiding the numerous fillers present at the time.

There history Ranma 1/2 tells the story of the protagonist, a boy expert in martial arts who during a training in China falls into a “cursed spring” and finds himself forced to change sex upon contact with water (he becomes a girl with cold water and returns to a boy with hot water).

Promised to the fiery Akane of the Tendo family following an agreement between their parents, a conflictual relationship immediately arises between the two, which also leads to a romantic relationship, obviously made complicated by the particular situation in which the protagonist finds himself.

Soon, in addition to Ranma and his father (who transforms into a Panda, often remaining in that condition by personal choice), several other characters in similar situations appear, creating a truly colorful cast, in perfect Takahashi style.