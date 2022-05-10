The new Range Rover Sport, like the previously unveiled Range Rover, will not let existing customers fall behind with a design revolution. At least not at the front. Land Rover trimmed down the headlights and took care of hiding the window seals and window frames. It’s small details that give the new Sport a more elegant and calmer look.

At the rear, the Range Rover Sport is unmistakably new. Where the bumper on the old one still protruded beyond the tailgate, it is now in line with it. The seemingly fragile tailgate is a bodyshop’s dream, you might think, but the first line of defense against parking bollards is now the diffuser. In addition, the lower part of the tailgate is made of plastic and therefore easy to replace, without the entire tailgate having to be replaced.

A spoiler for aerodynamics

On top of the tailgate, Land Rover mounts the brand’s longest rear spoiler ever. This looks sporty, but it also contributes to lower air resistance. The windshield wiper has a nice hiding place, as we are used to from Land Rover. Unfortunately, the brand couldn’t find a similar location for the rear camera, which now protrudes above the license plate like an AliExpress gadget.

A big difference with the previous Range Rover Sport is that the option for a third row of seats is completely lost. The Sport is now always a five-seater – if you want to go out with seven, you should buy a normal Range Rover. For the five occupants, the interior space grew compared to the old Sport, as did the luggage space.

Step from the Range Rover into the Range Rover Sport and you will notice that the seat is lower (20 millimeters), but the rest of the dashboard has just come up. As a result, there is, for example, an extra compartment under the center console. This redesign of the interior should provide a sense of security and built-in – like sitting in a cockpit.

No normal carbon fiber for the Range Rover Sport

Land Rover swears off old-fashioned carbon fiber. According to the interior designer, “they’ve been doing that for 20 years” and it’s time for something more “timeless.” We interpret this as ‘those stupid tuners got away with it, so now we can’t use it anymore’. For the interior you can only choose from forged carbon fiber. You know, that pressed stuff Lamborghini used on the Performante, for example. We used to call it kitchen worktop, but it wouldn’t look out of place on smaller surfaces, we have to admit.

Land Rover uses dark chrome for the further finishing of the interior. Only around the buttons and switches is the normal chrome – to make it easy to find from the corner of the eye. The screen on the dashboard measures 13.1 inches and behind the wheel is another 13.7-inch screen for important things such as speed and fuel capacity. The Range Rover Sport always has air suspension and the rear wheels can steer up to 7.3 degrees for extra manoeuvrability. In addition, there are a lot of driving modes for on the road, but also off it.

Engines Range Rover Sport

In terms of powertrains, there is plenty of choice. The top model is the Range Rover Sport V8 with 530 hp and 750 Nm. The 4.4-liter V8 now has a turbo, where the previous eight-cylinder still used a supercharger. The 0-to-100 time of 4.5 seconds is the same as that of the previous Range Rover Sport SVR. It is not known whether there will be a new SVR version.

Then there are two plug-in hybrids that both use a six-in-line. One version produces 510 hp and the other 440 hp. Thanks to the 38.2 kWh battery, the Range Rover Sport has an electric range of 113 kilometers on paper. According to Land Rover, you have to take into account a real electric range of 88 kilometers, which is still a serious distance. In total, a distance of 740 kilometers should be possible between filling stations or charging stations.

For the enthusiast, there is also a 3.0-litre diesel engine. This six-in-line produces 300 hp and 650 Nm. All versions have an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Is the electric range of the plug-in Range Rover Sport not enough? Then you can wait for the fully electric version, which will come in 2024. The Dutch starting price of the new Sport is 104,548 euros.