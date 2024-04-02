According to what was reported by Phoronix, Intel may have unveiled the names of the families and cores of the next upcoming CPUs . The “Family 6” used by Intel since the first Pentium Pros of the 90s seems to have come to an end, in favor of updated identification criteria: precisely by virtue of this process, the names that will be used for the new series and for the cores that accompany them. Let's find out the details together.

Two families and two cores

A wafer of Intel Core Ultra processors

Thanks to a patch for Linux, Intel's upcoming processor families have a name: these include the Adams Lake range And Cooper Forestboth characterized by a new core architecture.

According to leaked information, the cores of the Adams Lake range will bring thearchitecture Douglas Cove-Pwhile the Cooper Forest series will be accompanied bySheldonmont E-Core architecture.

At the moment the Intel CPU roadmap is not completely known: the Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake range will be followed by Phanter Lake (there is also talk of the possible arrival of Nova Lake). The Adams Lake processors and the Douglas Cove architecture could therefore succeed the latter.

The Cooper Forest range could instead continue in the wake of Clearwater Forest, which in turn will succeed Sierra Forest. These series have in common the E-Core architecture identified by the ending “mont”: Sierra Forest will use the Sierra Glen E-Core cores, Clearwater Forest will use the Darkmont E-Core and finally Cooper Forest with the new Sheldonmont.

These new families, complete with cores, will be aimed at client and server solutions and they should see the light no earlier than 2026/2027. Meanwhile, Intel is preparing for the arrival of the new “Battlemage Xe2” graphics cards expected by the end of this year.