The new Quirónsalud Zaragoza Hospital, located in the extension of Gómez Laguna Avenue, in the Casablanca district, in Zaragoza, will open its doors on January 27. The activity will begin progressive formso that by this date it is expected that the outpatient consultations, the diagnostic imaging area and extractions will be operational.

Later, throughout that week, the transfer of hospitalized patients will be carried out and the Emergency service will begin to operate. In this way, Quirónsalud’s forecast is that the new hospital will be fully operational from February.

the hospital will expand the health network of Quirónsalud in Zaragoza and Aragon, in addition to the city, since the objective is for it to be a reference center not only in the capital and in the Aragonese community, but also in the Ebro valley and even in Spain by having the latest and cutting-edge technology.

Data and areas

The hospital center will offer more than 30 medical and surgical specialties and will have more than 250 beds. Specifically, 149 are in hospitalization, 26 in the emergency room, 23 in the ICU (11 of them pediatric), 26 in the Postanesthesia Recovery Unit (PACU), 16 in the day hospital, 8 in the Comprehensive Endoscopy Unit and 5 in the Labor and Recovery Unit (UTPR).

The new hospital will also have the first pediatric and neonatal ICU in a private hospital in Aragón to care for babies from the moment of birth. In addition, a lactation room has been set up so that mothers can express milk, which will be stored in the hospital to be given to the baby through a bottle.

Pediatric and Neonatal ICU of the new Quirónsalud Zaragoza hospital.

He women and child care areawith more than 3,000 square meters and a specific institute, is, precisely, one of the main keys of this health center that will in turn offer different options for giving birth. It is the case of the tub for water birth. In addition, the UPTPR have everything that parents need at the time of birth in order to offer comprehensive care. In the obstetrics area there are five labor and recovery units, two cesarean section operating rooms and delivery rooms.

The new Quirónsalud Zaragoza hospital, which joins the La Floresta and Renovales facilities, will also be reference in other areas. Among them, stand out oncology which incorporates the latest generation media and a nuclear medicine department; cardiovascular health where the hybrid operating room for structural pathologies and advances in cardiac imaging and the Heart Institute to promote research and treatments stand out; neurosciencewith neurosurgery services for the brain and back, diagnostic imaging, neurophysiology, and recovery and rehabilitation therapies; and orthopedic surgery and traumatology.

The most modern technology has been integrated into all areas and units to promote precision medicine and the latest means and treatments. In addition, the hospital will bring together a large team of highly specialized professionals. Currently, the Quirón group employs 600 peoplewith plans to exceed this figure in the coming months and years.

The hospital also houses the technical block that will have 14 operating rooms integrated with robotic surgeryapart from having the latest technological advances in the different areas of the hospital. Technology is not only present in medical areas and equipment, it has also opted for digitization both in medical consultations and in rooms with the concept of smart room through which the patient can be in contact with the doctor or have additional services.

Imaging diagnostic area of ​​the new Quirónsalud hospital.

Within technology, other non-face-to-face services stand out with video call during 24 hours and 365 days a year. It will also be possible to monitor the patient at home with the My Quirónsalud app which will allow, in turn, to perform functions such as making an appointment, requesting an urgent medical consultation, accessing tests and reports or making the online self-admission.

It is a “cutting-edge, digitalized and sustainable hospital, which will be oriented towards excellence to offer a personalized assistance of the highest quality and make the patient experience as pleasant as possible. It is a tertiary general hospital to care for all patients,” said Germán Barraqueta, territorial director of Quirónsalud in Aragon and Catalonia, during the visit to the new hospital carried out today with the media. An event in which the commitment to of the group for Zaragoza, where they have been present for 50 years. Precisely, the new hospital was born “as a city project” with the aim of turning it into a city. health hub, that brings together researchers and health professionals.

The new hospital, which has represented a investment of about 100 million of euros, was also born with the objective of being sustainable. In fact, its design has prioritized the use of natural light, even in the ICUs, in addition to incorporating different sustainability and energy efficiency measures.

Reference project

The new hospital is a “point of reference in Aragon and nationally. The investment has come at an opportune time because Zaragoza is the best investment to invest in,” explained the mayor of Zaragoza, Natalia Chueca, who explained that this plot on the where the new hospital is located was empty.

In this sense, he stressed that this center has allowed it to be used and “closed an urban scar”, which has had an investment from the City Council of 2.1 million euros to provide service to the Casablanca neighborhood and the Southern District of the city.

In addition, the municipal coffers have received 16.2 million for the purchase of the plot, which the “city council distributes throughout the city before the hospital opens.” “It will be a economic engine“-he stressed-, since people will consume in the city and it will also allow us to attract talent and hire professionals who are committed to Zaragoza for their personal and professional project.

The president of the Government of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, was also present at the event, and stated that the new hospital “will improve the health of Zaragoza”, in addition to facilitate the training of new professionals with the help of the San Jorge Universitywho plans to teach Medicine next academic year.

Azcón has highlighted the importance of the Quirónsalud facilities in Aragón since, currently, 30% of Aragonese people who need surgery do so in the group’s hospitals. In addition, it accounts for 18% of Healthcare admissions and 25% of emergencies in relation to private healthcare in Aragon.