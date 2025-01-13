The new public company will launch with the promotion of 438 homes in Valencia

The new public housing company will begin its journey “immediately” with the promotion of 438 properties in the city of Valencia, as announced this Monday by the Minister of Housing and Urban Agenda, Isabel Rodríguez. This tool, one of the Government’s efforts to solve “one of the main problems suffered by thousands of people in our country”, aims to “guarantee that 100% of them are affordable.”

“We learned and suffered that liberalizing land is not more affordability, that offering an offer if there is no regulation is not more affordability,” the minister defended during the opening of the forum. Housing, fifth pillar of the Welfare Statewith which the Government wants to flag its housing policies. “In 2006 there were 560,000 new construction visas and the price multiplied by two,” said Rodríguez, who insisted that “more uncontrolled supply leads us to the boom, to the real estate bubble that caused so much damage and left so many scars”: “The open bar doesn’t work.”

In contrast to the liberalizing model, which the Popular Party demonstrated this weekend in a conclave in Asturias by Alberto Núñez Feijóo with its regional presidents, the Executive is committed to the “provision of land and more housing” but “guaranteeing that this is affordable”. It is not a new measure: the minister has been committing for months to protecting the public housing stock in perpetuity. This, he said this Monday, will allow public resources to be shielded “against privatization” so that “they not only accommodate the present generations, but also respond to future ones” and this does not “continue to be a cyclical problem.”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, already announced at the beginning of December, at the closing of the 41st Federal Congress of the PSOE in Seville, the creation of a “large public company”, capable of “building and managing housing”. This entity, which is a restructuring of the State Land Entity (Sepes), will launch the promotion of 438 homes in the city of Valencia, which will be added to those already being built in the old engineering barracks in the area. affected by damage.

According to Rodríguez, the Executive has worked in recent weeks to provide Sepes “with more capabilities and competencies, providing it with the properties available from the General State Administration to convert them into homes.” “The Government’s decision to build this public entity aims to develop this comprehensive instrument,” said the minister.