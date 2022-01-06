The new prostate cancer test is inexpensive and uses a small 1.6-inch cube-shaped test strip and reader to measure the prostate cancer marker (PSA) from a drop of blood in just minutes, according to the study, published recently in the journal Current Research in Biotechnology.

The acronym (PSA) for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is a blood test primarily used to detect prostate cancer.

The innovative screening method is based mainly on a test strip similar to the home COVID-19 screening test or pregnancy tests.

By placing a drop of blood on the test strip, two lines appear in about 15 minutes, and the color of the two lines is due to gold nanoparticles, with a diameter of 150 nanometers, which greatly enhance the sensitivity of the test for detecting prostate cancer.

If a prostate cancer (PSA) marker is present, the lines appear denser, and the reader senses the test strip’s density and then displays a measurement of the PSA marker concentration in the blood.

Another advantage of the test strips, the researchers say, is that technology makes them cheap. It is likely that PSA test kits can be mass-produced and sold for a few dollars each.

It is noteworthy that the US Food and Drug Administration had previously approved a (PSA) test kit developed by a private company, but it was less portable and very expensive, unlike the new test that researchers say is mainly suitable for men from poor environments, due to its ease of carrying and low cost. its cost.