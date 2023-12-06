Yesterday we told you about the new update for the Nintendo Switch. Well, it seems that Sony did not want to be left behind, since in the early hours of today, December 6, A new version has arrived for the firmware of the PlayStation 5. However, don’t expect anything substantial.

Right now, the 23.02-08.40.00 update for the PlayStation 5 is now available and, as on past occasions, its focus is on the stability of the system. Notably, this time the overall security of the system has also been improved. This is everything that is added with this update:

“We have made some security fixes to the system software. We have improved the performance and stability of system software. “We have improved messaging and usability on some screens.”

Most minor system updates tend to improve system performance. However, security fix notice is less common. Let’s remember that the security of Sony devices has been compromised in the past, so it is good to see this being one of the company’s focuses at the moment.

The last notable updates for the PlayStation 5 arrived in October and July. The first of these made Music in Control Center was easier to use with a two-column layout that simplified navigation. This meant players could avoid unintentionally broadcasting their surroundings while streaming with the PlayStation VR2, as well as use a new voice command to search for new PS5 features.

For its part, the second added support for Dolby Atmos and new accessibility optionssuch as the ability to assign a second controller as an “assist controller” to a single account and the ability to activate haptic feedback while navigating the PS5 system menu.

Considering that we are only three years away from the launch of the console, there is still room for future updates to give us new ways to interact with the PlayStation 5, although they do not expect substantial changes. As much as people liked the PlayStation 4’s dynamic backgrounds, they’re not coming back.

With the PlayStation 5 Slim now available in much of the world, It is very likely that the company will now focus on improving the experience for all users of this console. Let us remember that, as with the PlayStation 4, Sony will gradually replace the original model, and will focus mainly on selling this more compact version primarily.

Similarly, We must not forget the rumors that point to the existence of a PlayStation 5 Pro. Although at the moment there is no official information from Sony, it would not be a surprise if a more powerful version of the current hardware is announced in one or two years. Since the last generation, these mini leaps have been present, and many have pointed out that this could well be the future of Sony and Microsoft in this industry.

We just have to wait and see what will happen with the console. We remind you that the PlayStation 5 update 23.02-08.40.00 is now available, and if you keep your hardware in sleep mode, it is very likely that it is already installed without you realizing it. On related topics, PlayStation has suspended accounts for no apparent reason. Likewise, you can play online for free this weekend.

Editor’s Note:

There is always room to improve. The PlayStation 5 is not as old a console as the Switch, so Sony still has the opportunity to offer its users a top-notch experience that makes turning on the console extremely satisfying.

Via: PlayStation