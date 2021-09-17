The YouTuber of technology, Austin evans, he unleashed a scandal when he declared that the new PS5, which has a smaller heatsink, was “worse” than the original model. Subsequently, several reviews emerged that indicated that there was actually no change in its performance, while others claimed that it did a better job cooling the console. So who do we believe?

Gamers Nexus and Digital Foundry have teamed up to carry out a series of extensive and definitive tests, both on the cooling system and on the performance of the revision of the PS5 to finally put all these rumors to rest. The conclusion? Basically, there are no differences between consoles.

Steve Burke, editorial chief of Gamers Nexus, mentions that “we have obtained so much information that it will be impossible to show it all in a video”, highlighting how much they tested this review of the console. Although there were certain differences in temperatures, the truth is that they are not high enough to directly affect its performance and ultimately, the average user will not even perceive them.

Further, Digital Foundry mention that the new PS5 It has exactly the same performance as the original. Richard Leadbetter, who heads this channel, concluded that “operationally, it is the same machine”, this after analyzing in depth the components of each console, in addition to using a thermal camera to test their temperature under different conditions.

So there you have it, it looks like we can finally put an end to all these rumors and comments about the new PS5. Both media have determined that, after an exhaustive analysis, the functionality between both consoles is identical and you should not worry about which version you are going to buy, since in the end you will have the same user experience.

Via: The Verge